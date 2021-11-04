Kylin Management LLC Invests $18.57 Million in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,568,000. Yamana Gold makes up about 1.6% of Kylin Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,380,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,983,000 after buying an additional 274,932 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth $1,652,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth $551,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 66.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 132,042 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 18.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 93,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares during the period. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AUY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank of Canada upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

