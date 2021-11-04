Kylin Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,750,000. Tupperware Brands makes up about 3.8% of Kylin Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kylin Management LLC owned 3.61% of Tupperware Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,923,000 after acquiring an additional 67,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Shares of TUP stock opened at $18.92 on Thursday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.47.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $376.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

