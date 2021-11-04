L1 Capital Pty Ltd Sells 33,865 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

L1 Capital Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,635,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,865 shares during the period. Cenovus Energy makes up about 19.1% of L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. L1 Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $92,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 65,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 15.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 83,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,372,375. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.20 and a beta of 3.02. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

