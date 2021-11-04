L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $238.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

Shares of LHX traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $220.33. 3,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.54. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $168.70 and a 12-month high of $246.08. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.07.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $2,481,469.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total transaction of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 351,401 shares of company stock worth $81,075,776. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,173.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 947,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,790,000 after buying an additional 873,057 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,194,000 after purchasing an additional 445,536 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 67.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,640,000 after purchasing an additional 310,281 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $52,825,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

