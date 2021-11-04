Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to post $3.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.87 billion and the lowest is $3.55 billion. Laboratory Co. of America posted sales of $4.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year sales of $15.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.14 billion to $16.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.87 billion to $15.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.41 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.15.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,005,650,000 after acquiring an additional 263,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,169,709,000 after acquiring an additional 206,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $488,586,000 after acquiring an additional 65,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,962,000 after acquiring an additional 84,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $429,262,000 after acquiring an additional 155,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $287.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $192.79 and a 12 month high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

