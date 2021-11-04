LABS Group (LABS) Price Up 63.7% This Week

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. LABS Group has a market cap of $31.42 million and $2.31 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LABS Group has traded up 63.7% against the dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00084982 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00075343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00101774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,489.95 or 0.99681997 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,544.64 or 0.07249464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002752 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,082,776,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.