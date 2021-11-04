Laffer Tengler Investments Buys 5,004 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 239.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Lincoln National were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Lincoln National by 575.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 188.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth $48,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 104.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC stock traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.10. 25,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,845. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.14.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.93.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

