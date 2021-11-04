Laffer Tengler Investments Has $1.81 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Laffer Tengler Investments decreased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,302 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 359,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after acquiring an additional 54,145 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 809.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 33,792 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.77 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 705,479 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.79.

