Laffer Tengler Investments Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Laffer Tengler Investments decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,135 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $153,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.34. 13,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,683. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.17 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.57 and a 200-day moving average of $54.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

