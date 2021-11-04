Laffer Tengler Investments Purchases 2,834 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 334.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 244,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 187,965 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 103.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,051,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,184 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,753,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 50,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

BKLN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.12. The company had a trading volume of 101,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,824,465. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.14.

