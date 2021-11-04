Laffer Tengler Investments Purchases 661 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 122,092.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,968,000 after acquiring an additional 17,093 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 521.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $952.93.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $11.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $963.44. 4,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,415. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $146.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $897.03 and its 200-day moving average is $880.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $627.81 and a 52 week high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

