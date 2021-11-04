Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LAMR traded down $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $119.74. 3,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,182. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 1.40. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $66.78 and a one year high of $122.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.43%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

