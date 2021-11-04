Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LRE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 871 ($11.38) to GBX 787 ($10.28) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lancashire currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 810.67 ($10.59).

Shares of LON:LRE opened at GBX 506.50 ($6.62) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 601.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 634.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.93. Lancashire has a 12-month low of GBX 492.80 ($6.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 766 ($10.01). The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

