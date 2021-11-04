LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been given a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective by analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.77% from the company’s current price.

LXS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €72.14 ($84.87).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €0.88 ($1.04) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €59.54 ($70.05). The stock had a trading volume of 276,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €60.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is €60.52. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €42.56 ($50.07) and a 1-year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.21.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

