Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.06 EPS

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 EPS.

Shares of LPI traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.07. 1,005,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,277. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 4.19.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 1,900.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.09% of Laredo Petroleum worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPI. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.60.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

