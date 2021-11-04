Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 12.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 502,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,914 shares during the period. Simon Property Group comprises 2.0% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $65,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 401.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 887,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,620 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,426 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,033 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,762. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $166.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.16 and its 200-day moving average is $130.72.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.22.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

