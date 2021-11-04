Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Has $156.71 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173,914 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust makes up 4.9% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $156,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $78,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.67.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.36. 9,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,091. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.22. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

