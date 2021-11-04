Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC cut its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,108 shares during the quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 0.40% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $31,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REXR. Capital One Financial upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.64. 4,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,900. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $68.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

