Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Sells 674,583 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,487,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674,583 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties comprises 2.4% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.46% of VICI Properties worth $77,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,233. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The company had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

