Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at KeyCorp

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a hold rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.86.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $77.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.41, a PEG ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $419,664.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,704,384.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 13,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $747,758.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,782,569.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,102 shares of company stock valued at $20,775,117. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,656,000 after purchasing an additional 26,259 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 303,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 61,555 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

