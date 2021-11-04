Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LAWS opened at $53.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.80. Lawson Products has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $62.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 5.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lawson Products by 6.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lawson Products by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lawson Products by 21.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lawson Products by 24.7% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after buying an additional 31,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.