Lear (NYSE:LEA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lear (NYSE:LEA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 EPS.

LEA stock traded up $5.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.50. 585,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,425. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Lear has a 52 week low of $122.32 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Lear alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lear stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 198.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Lear worth $58,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lear from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.73.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.