Legion Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,888,288 Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,888,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,786,000. Momentive Global makes up about 8.0% of Legion Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at about $773,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,216,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $824,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $357,405.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $32,619.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,841 in the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MNTV stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $22.99. 13,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,858. Momentive Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.43.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.43 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNTV shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Momentive Global Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.