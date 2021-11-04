Leonard Green & Partners L.P. Invests $15.88 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,875,000. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 0.1% of Leonard Green & Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.16. The company had a trading volume of 158,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,505,276. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $304.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.19. The company has a market capitalization of $454.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.89.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

