Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Level One Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Level One Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 17.19%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LEVL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Level One Bancorp from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:LEVL opened at $35.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81. The company has a market cap of $273.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.89. Level One Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 395,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 58.6% in the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 344,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 127,119 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new position in Level One Bancorp during the second quarter worth $3,415,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Level One Bancorp during the second quarter worth $2,352,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

