LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share.

LGIH opened at $138.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.83. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $95.54 and a 1 year high of $188.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LGI Homes stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,088 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of LGI Homes worth $27,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.17.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

