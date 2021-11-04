LH Capital Markets LLC Buys Shares of 600,000 Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU)

LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,036,000. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit makes up 1.4% of LH Capital Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth $463,000.

Shares of JUGGU remained flat at $$10.10 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,992. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

