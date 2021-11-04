Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $299.76

Shares of Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.76 and traded as low as $277.99. Li Ning shares last traded at $279.84, with a volume of 10,296 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities downgraded Li Ning from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Ning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.37. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 114.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

