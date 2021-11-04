Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Michael Stock Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Michael Stock sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $1,567,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Stock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Michael Stock sold 77,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $1,014,860.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $519,010.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Michael Stock sold 154,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $2,003,540.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $434,300.00.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 18,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,028,000 after purchasing an additional 256,092 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 876,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 72,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

