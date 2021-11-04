Lido DAO Token (LDO) Market Cap Reaches $66.82 Million

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. During the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.72 or 0.00004367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $66.82 million and $5.64 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00087634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00075025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00100487 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,549.88 or 0.07296153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,815.25 or 0.99126351 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00022606 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

