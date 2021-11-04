Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.92-4.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.84. Life Storage also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.920-$4.960 EPS.

Shares of Life Storage stock traded up $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $133.25. 11,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,836. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $70.29 and a 52 week high of $139.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.82 and a 200 day moving average of $112.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.65%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSI. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Life Storage stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 143.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.76% of Life Storage worth $63,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

