Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Life Time Group stock opened at $17.59 on Monday. Life Time Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

