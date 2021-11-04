Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Life Time Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LTH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Shares of LTH stock opened at $17.59 on Monday. Life Time Group has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $18.38.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.