Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.88. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 24,978 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $89.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter.

In other Lifeway Foods news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 12,838 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $69,196.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,338 shares of company stock valued at $191,667. Corporate insiders own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lifeway Foods stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Lifeway Foods at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

