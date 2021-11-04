Light Street Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,879,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,903,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,344,000. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at $12,854,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at $10,181,000. 23.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of YMM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.03. 14,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,534,391. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.88.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $173.28 million for the quarter.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

