Light Street Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,394,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,231,000. Confluent accounts for 2.9% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Light Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Confluent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth $238,368,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth $172,357,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth $81,938,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth $79,864,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Confluent in the second quarter valued at $70,553,000. Institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Confluent alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFLT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.49.

Shares of CFLT stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.61. 14,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,578. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.42. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $78.60.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.