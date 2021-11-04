Light Street Capital Management LLC Sells 667,093 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Light Street Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,014 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 667,093 shares during the quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $22,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

LYFT stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.96. The company had a trading volume of 110,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,585,689. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.88. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 4,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $197,403.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,642 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,827. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.23.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

