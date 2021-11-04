Light Street Capital Management LLC Takes Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of LegalZoom.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Francisco Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,083,484,000. GPI Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,162,000. TA Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,202,000. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,661,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,196,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of LZ traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,018. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $40.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.32.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

