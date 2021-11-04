Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Stake Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,821 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.98% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LINC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,909,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 1,126.6% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 228,700 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,502,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 188,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 70,829 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 46,319 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $192.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $80.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 17.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Educational Services Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

