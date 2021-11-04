Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) VP Sells $1,594,069.68 in Stock

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $331.50. 1,627,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,401. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $240.80 and a twelve month high of $331.63. The firm has a market cap of $169.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 39.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Linde by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Linde by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 225,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.47.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

