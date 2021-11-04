Lion Point Capital LP Sells 325,000 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Lion Point Capital LP reduced its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325,000 shares during the period. Extreme Networks accounts for 0.9% of Lion Point Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lion Point Capital LP owned 0.39% of Extreme Networks worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 211.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXTR stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.74. 18,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,382. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.74 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $12.29.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.94 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 118.57%. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $253,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

