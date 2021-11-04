Lion Street Advisors LLC Invests $36,000 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.3% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,629,000 after purchasing an additional 28,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

JNJ traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,437. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $138.70 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

