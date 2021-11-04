Lion Street Advisors LLC Invests $88,000 in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF comprises 3.2% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,856,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,016,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,073,000 after acquiring an additional 80,689 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1,872.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 26,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,051,000 after acquiring an additional 23,749 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ LVHD traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $37.66. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,296. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $38.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.18.

