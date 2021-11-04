LiquidApps (DAPP) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.21 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. LiquidApps has a market cap of $10.21 million and approximately $18,037.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000779 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00032719 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

