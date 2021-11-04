Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires Shares of 120,385 Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 120,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,470,000. Brooks Automation comprises 1.4% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.16% of Brooks Automation at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 52,853.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 16,913 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1,420.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,018,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,069,000 after purchasing an additional 951,755 shares in the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $46,465,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1,604.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 667,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,589,000 after purchasing an additional 628,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKS traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.02. The stock had a trading volume of 776 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 75.85 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.24.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BRKS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $430,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,850 in the last three months. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

