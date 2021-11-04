Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $6.77 Million in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 81,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,772,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.08% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,337,000 after buying an additional 173,082 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 61,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 924,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,299,000 after buying an additional 259,793 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARWR traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $79.44. 4,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,014. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.05 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.14.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $45.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $3,281,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,593,750. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARWR. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

