Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases 21,920 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,920 shares during the quarter. Montrose Environmental Group accounts for 1.1% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $9,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,991,000 after buying an additional 76,977 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 728,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,091,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

MEG stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,775. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.64. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $71.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

In other news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 5,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $359,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $251,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 503,170 shares of company stock worth $31,112,388. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

