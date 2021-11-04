Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Trims Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 67.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 204,055 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 771.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,900,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,516,000 after buying an additional 1,682,731 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Terex by 3,044.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,777,000 after buying an additional 1,174,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,944,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,682,000 after buying an additional 544,495 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Terex by 55.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,344,000 after buying an additional 414,929 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Terex by 203.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 503,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after buying an additional 337,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TEX traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.64. The stock had a trading volume of 367 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,299. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.51.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Terex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

In other news, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $147,782.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,756.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.