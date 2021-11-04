Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Sets New 1-Year High at $307.46

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $307.46 and last traded at $303.65, with a volume of 599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $299.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.99.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $118,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.39, for a total value of $102,118.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,946 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,047. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the third quarter worth approximately $2,256,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 33.1% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 64.0% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 26,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 19.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

