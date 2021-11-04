LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.00.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $89.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.33. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $91.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.85.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in LivaNova by 1,066.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

